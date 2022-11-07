GlidePath begins operations at new 50MW battery storage facility near Houston

GlidePath, announced it has successfully completed construction and commissioning and commenced operation at the 50 MW Byrd Ranch Storage Project (Byrd Ranch) in Sweeny, TX.

Byrd Ranch is the latest addition to GlidePath’s portfolio of battery storage projects in Texas and PJM territories and will provide critical grid support to assist the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manage grid stress and volatility. Moreover, Byrd Ranch will utilize the advanced optimization capabilities of Habitat Energy to maximize the operational performance of the project.

Byrd Ranch is located approximately 60 miles south of Houston and began construction earlier this year. Since 2013, GlidePath has been developing, building and operating utility-scale battery storage projects. The GlidePath team managed the engineering, procurement and construction of Byrd Ranch and worked in a collaborative partnership with top tier suppliers of advanced battery storage equipment and integration services to deliver this project.

“We are proud to help create a more robust and reliable Texas grid by delivering GlidePath’s latest battery storage project so close to a major energy hub in Houston,” said Chris McKissack, CEO of GlidePath. “GlidePath’s team safely and successfully managed the development and construction of Byrd Ranch Storage from start to finish during a period of extraordinary supply chain challenges. We’re looking forward to operating this project using the very latest storage technology available and showcasing what Byrd Ranch can do to benefit the local community as well as enhance reliability and resiliency for Texas power users.”

GlidePath selected partners that, in the Company’s evaluation, offered the latest and ‘best in class’ storage technology solutions for Byrd Ranch. Habitat Energy Limited will provide AI-enabled energy bidding and performance optimization services and IHI Terrasun, the energy storage system integrator, is providing power plant control software and lifecycle services with a 10-year warranty and maintenance services agreement for the project.

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, GlidePath has seen new energy storage technologies move from idea to real-world implementation and continues to develop and construct projects using industry-leading solutions. “What we are able to do with the newest power plant controllers is truly impressive,” said Tahir Amin, GlidePath’s new SVP of Project Execution and Operations. “The flexibility, data analytics, and the amount of certainty we are getting as an operator is only possible with the technology that has been carefully developed by partners that have dedicated the resources to create state-of-the-art equipment. Byrd Ranch is a prime example of that achievement.”