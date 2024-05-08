CGG signs MOU with Baker Hughes offering carbon capture and storage solutions

CGG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston to facilitate the parties exploring jointly offered carbon capture & storage (CCS) solutions.

The collaboration and proposed commercial alliance intends to support the rapid increase of CCS projects that is underway by providing high-quality and fully integrated end-to-end solutions to screen, select, characterize and monitor potential carbon storage sites worldwide.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “CGG shares a strong commitment with Baker Hughes to actively support low-carbon markets with new technologies and business capabilities in carbon capture and storage. CCS is a high-growth market that is expected to play an important role in dealing with CO 2 emissions. By combining the considerable expertise and complementary technologies of the two companies in the CCS arena, operators will benefit from more efficient and cost-effective solutions from two trusted market leaders.”