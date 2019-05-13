Shell-installed sonar tank gauging improves efficiency

Ultrasonic and radar tank gauging have been common and available technologies in the petroleum storage industry for decades, but modern applications can effectively identify a liquid level and liquid-liquid interface and yield product properties such as density and temperature. Further, application of this technology can perform these measurements simultaneously and continuously when installed on a tank shell, which may be its most significant advantage, since access to the top of a tank is not needed with the side-mounted sonar equipment.

Further, many processes are made simpler and safer using a shell-installed sonar gauge instead of roof radar gauging. For example, using a radar to measure a liquid level usually requires a stilling well for accurate results. Stilling wells are another piece of equipment that must then be designed, installed and maintained throughout the life of a tank. By utilizing a shell-mounted sonar tank gauge, the need for the stilling well and subsequent maintenance is eliminated.

Likewise, when a tank gauge is installed on the roof of a tank, personnel must climb to the top of the tank to perform verification and maintenance of that equipment. Installing tank-level gauging equipment on the shell reduces the risks associated with employees on elevated surfaces. Reducing the risk of injury to personnel is a significant added benefit of adopting shell-mounted tank gauging equipment.

Sonar tank gauging from the shell is a viable alternative to several traditional tank gauging methods. Further, sonar tank gauging from the shell provides some benefits such as eliminating stilling wells and reducing personnel risk.

For more information, contact Jozef Gluszyk by emailing jgluszyk@ cs.com or calling (713) 782-3226.

