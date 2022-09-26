United States announces $94B of global public funding to accelerate clean energy worldwide

The United States concluded the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum with an incredible array of international announcements to accelerate the equitable transition to a cleaner and more secure energy future.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm chaired the inaugural event which convened thousands of clean energy leaders – government ministers, CEOs, innovators, civil society, young professionals. The event also convened the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI), two essential international platforms for collaboration on clean energy innovation and deployment. The Global Clean Energy Action Forum concluded with the announcement that a dozen countries came together to surpass an international funding goal, committing $94 billion for clean energy demonstration projects.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency found that to meet global climate goals, international leaders need to mobilize $90 billion in public funding for commercial-scale clean energy demonstration projects in the next four years, and President Biden challenged the nations to come to Pittsburgh to share their contributions towards this global goal.

“Investing in innovation anywhere speeds deployment and increases affordability of clean energy everywhere,” said Secretary Granholm. “The U.S. has been honored to host this year’s Global Clean Energy Action Forum and it has been amazing to be in Pittsburgh to witness the collaboration across the energy ecosystem – world leaders, industry, investors and advocates – for concrete plans to work together on major demonstration and innovation projects that will help deploy clean energy faster.”

The three-day conference included mainstage events featuring Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi, senior White House officials Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, newly appointed Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta, and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, President of the AFL-CIO, Elizabeth Shuler, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The United States released several announcements at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum including: