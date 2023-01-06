In recognition of their demonstrated initiative in placing sustainability high on their list of priorities, Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy have been named recipients of CIRCON Environmental’s inaugural Sustainability Leadership Awards.

This new, annual series spotlights and celebrates companies within the oil and petrochemical industries that actively choose to find a better, more sustainable way to do business while simultaneously moving forward toward a greener tomorrow.

Marathon, Valero honored with sustainability awards by CIRCON Valero CEO Joe Gorder (left) accepts the CIRCON Sustainability Leadership award, presented by CIRCON Environmental Chief Sustainability Officer Gary Higginbotham.

“We wanted to launch this awards series to shine a light on the progress happening within our industry,” said Gary Higginbotham, chief sustainability officer with CIRCON. “Sustainability and the circular economy are the core of CIRCON, but every one of our wins relies on the dedication of our customers, who demonstrate every day their commitment to achieving a more sustainable future for our industry and planet.”

“The teams at both Marathon and Valero have consistently demonstrated more than a decade of dedication to sustainable business practices in both companies’ massive on-site projects and years-long partnerships,” Higginbotham added.

Marathon, Valero honored with sustainability awards by CIRCON Marathon’s Clay Woford (left), who leads Refining’s Waste Advisory group, accepts award from CIRCON’s Higginbotham.

Marathon and Valero’s dedication to sustainability priorities, specifically their choice to convert hazardous waste into fuel that powers cement kilns, is a conscious decision, according to CIRCON representatives. In early 2022, Marathon Petroleum pledged its refineries would reduce absolute Scope 3 Category 11 greenhouse gas emissions by 16% below 2019 levels.

Similarly, Valero is on track to meet its ambitious 63% global refining GHG emissions reduction/offset target by 2025. Valero also has plans to further reduce and offset 100% of its global refining Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2035.

“Commitments from organizations like Marathon and Valero have helped CIRCON achieve significant sustainability metrics, including the 2021 generation of more than 20 million gallons of waste-derived fuels,” Higginbotham said.

Marathon, Valero honored with sustainability awards by CIRCON

Higginbotham presented the winning companies with the CIRCON award at respective ceremonies, which gathered executive leaders including Valero CEO Joe Gorder, as well as team members and associates from each organization.

“We appreciate Gary and the CIRCON team very much,” said Ruth Cade, Marathon’s refining environmental director. “Over the years, we have worked well together to consistently improve the commercial and environmental advantages of this program.”

In addition to receiving their awards, representatives from each organization were presented with a custom, enviro-friendly jacket, created in partnership with New York clothier Joe Bananas. The jacket’s design commemorates the winners’ commitment to creating a cleaner, greener industry. Constructed and crafted from 100% sustainable fibers, these jackets represent not only the winners’ achievements, but also utilize the natural environment they are helping to preserve, CIRCON representatives said.

For more information, visit circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.