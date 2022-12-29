Texas Governor calls for Atmos Energy investigation

Governor Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick calling on their respective agencies to investigate Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for the winter weather event last week and deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in north and central Texas.

"Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," reads one of the letters. "At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance. Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable and concrete action must be taken... to ensure it is not repeated the next time that winter weather engulfs our state. It is for these reasons I request [your agency] to investigate Atmos Energy. Because we are just beginning the winter season, and because customers of Atmos deserve to have reliable natural gas service during this winter, there is an urgency to have [your agency's] investigation concluded in a matter of weeks."

Read the Governor's letter to Attorney General Paxton.

Read the Governor's letter to Chairman Craddick.