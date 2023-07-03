Show your patriotism by requesting national security/energy security! Deadline is July 5

Energy security is national security. Yes, that’s a catchy tag line, but it also happens to be true.

It’s also the driving force behind my decades-long, passionate support for the U.S. refining and petrochemical industries.

Deadline to comment is July 5: Tell EPA not to sacrifice our energy security for dependence on foreign resources.

Leave a comment for EPA

Our U.S. refining and petrochemical industries are not only the envy of the world, but they are a source of strength and security for our country.

That’s why it breaks our brains to see that EPA is proposing an electric vehicle (EV) mandate that amounts to a de facto ban on internal combustion engine vehicles — cars and trucks that run on American-made fuel.

We share EPA’s goal to reduce emissions, but we believe their proposal limits the potential of an all-of-the-above approach to emissions-reductions, while also handing our hard-won energy security over to countries that control the EV supply chain, like China, that don’t have our best interests at heart.

You don’t have to take our word for it, here are some facts to chew on:

We are the largest producer of crude oil and petroleum products in the world. In 2022, we produced enough liquid fuel to meet our domestic needs AND supply fuels to our allies abroad (per AFPM’s analysis of EIA data). This strength came into stark focus when Russia invaded Ukraine and upended global energy markets. Our domestic liquid fuel supply chain is secure. Last year, nearly 85% percent of the crude that ran through U.S. refineries was sourced from North America (also per AFPM’s analysis of EIA data). In contrast, China owns nearly 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, compared to the United States’ 6% (Visual Capitalist). Our investments in the EV supply chain aren’t closing the gap any time soon. Despite massive investment, the United States’ share of the battery manufacturing market will only rise to about 11% of global capacity by 2031. Meanwhile, China is continuing to grow their investments and will still represent nearly 70% of global capacity in that same time frame (Dallas Fed).

It doesn’t take a big leap to see that all roads to an all-EV future run through China, and forcing this path would sacrifice the energy security we have worked so hard to achieve.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said it best, “Right now, we’re about ready to put our whole eggs in one basket, thinking EVs are the way to go, and we’re going to be absolutely so taken advantage of, to the point to where we’re going to be held hostage by the foreign supply chain that China has a grip on. I just can’t believe we’re even thinking about going down that path, and I’m going to do everything I can to stop it. Because I think it’s stupid.”

Please join us in telling EPA that we don’t have to sacrifice our energy security for emission reductions. We can have both! American-made liquid fuels are part of a lower carbon future.