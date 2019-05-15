President Donald J. Trump is unleashing American energy dominance

×
"The golden era of American energy is now underway."
- President Donald J. Trump
USHERING IN THE NEW ERA OF AMERICAN ENERGY: President Donald J. Trump has put in place policies that tap into America’s incredible energy resources.
- President Trump has rolled back stifling policies put in place by the previous administration that were holding back our country from achieving energy dominance.
- President Trump withdrew from the terrible Paris Climate Agreement.
- President Trump ended the war on coal by getting rid of costly Obama-era regulations like the Stream Protection Rule and the Clean Power Plan.
- President Trump has taken action to open up our Nation’s abundant natural resources.
- President Trump signed legislation to open up the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge for energy exploration.
- The Department of the Interior held 28 onshore oil and gas lease sales last year, generating a record-shattering $1.1 billion in revenue.
- President Trump has paved the way for more energy infrastructure development, ensuring American energy can be delivered to the market.
- The Trump Administration approved the Dakota Access Pipeline, the Keystone XL Pipeline, and the New Burgos Pipeline.
- The President signed two Executive Orders to cut red tape that was holding back the construction of new energy infrastructure, like pipelines.
- The Trump Administration has streamlined permitting for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.
UNLEASHING ENERGY DOMINANCE: American energy production is soaring to new heights thanks to President Trump’s policies.
- President Trump’s energy agenda has helped drive the booming economy—with mining and oil and gas extraction contributing to growth in 49 States.
- Total energy production across various sources reached a record high in 2018.
- Crude oil production hit a record high last year, leaping past the previous record set in 1970.
- Crude oil production spiked 17 percent in 2018, reaching 10.96 million barrels per day.
- The United States has become the largest crude oil producer in the world.
- American natural gas production jumped to a new high in 2018, marking the second straight year of record production.
EXPANDING ENERGY EXPORTS: President Trump has worked to open up new export opportunities for American energy producers.
- We are exporting more and more energy as production soars and President Trump negotiates better market access for our producers.
- Crude oil exports nearly doubled in 2018, reaching a record average of 2 million barrels a day.
- Coal exports reached their highest level in five years in 2018.
- Under President Trump, the United States has become a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
- Thanks to President Trump’s negotiations, the European Union (EU) agreed to import more LNG from the United States.
- American exports of LNG to the EU have increased by 272 percent since this agreement and reached an all-time high in March 2019.