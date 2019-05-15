President Donald J. Trump is unleashing American energy dominance

"The golden era of American energy is now underway." - President Donald J. Trump

USHERING IN THE NEW ERA OF AMERICAN ENERGY: President Donald J. Trump has put in place policies that tap into America’s incredible energy resources.

President Trump has rolled back stifling policies put in place by the previous administration that were holding back our country from achieving energy dominance.

President Trump withdrew from the terrible Paris Climate Agreement.

President Trump ended the war on coal by getting rid of costly Obama-era regulations like the Stream Protection Rule and the Clean Power Plan.

President Trump has taken action to open up our Nation’s abundant natural resources.

President Trump signed legislation to open up the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge for energy exploration.

The Department of the Interior held 28 onshore oil and gas lease sales last year, generating a record-shattering $1.1 billion in revenue.

President Trump has paved the way for more energy infrastructure development, ensuring American energy can be delivered to the market.

The Trump Administration approved the Dakota Access Pipeline, the Keystone XL Pipeline, and the New Burgos Pipeline.

The President signed two Executive Orders to cut red tape that was holding back the construction of new energy infrastructure, like pipelines.

The Trump Administration has streamlined permitting for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

UNLEASHING ENERGY DOMINANCE: American energy production is soaring to new heights thanks to President Trump’s policies.

President Trump’s energy agenda has helped drive the booming economy—with mining and oil and gas extraction contributing to growth in 49 States.

Total energy production across various sources reached a record high in 2018.

Crude oil production hit a record high last year, leaping past the previous record set in 1970.

Crude oil production spiked 17 percent in 2018, reaching 10.96 million barrels per day.

The United States has become the largest crude oil producer in the world.

American natural gas production jumped to a new high in 2018, marking the second straight year of record production.

EXPANDING ENERGY EXPORTS: President Trump has worked to open up new export opportunities for American energy producers.

We are exporting more and more energy as production soars and President Trump negotiates better market access for our producers.

Crude oil exports nearly doubled in 2018, reaching a record average of 2 million barrels a day.

Coal exports reached their highest level in five years in 2018.

Under President Trump, the United States has become a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.

Thanks to President Trump’s negotiations, the European Union (EU) agreed to import more LNG from the United States.