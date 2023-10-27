New Speaker Mike Johnson expected to be pro-oil advocate in Washington

The 56th Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has made his way to Washington and his election has garnered favorable attention from the oil and gas industry.

Johnson was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on December 10, 2016 by the largest margin of victory in his region, the 4th District of Louisiana, in more than 50 years and has since served four terms in Congress.

Though Johnson was only sworn in officially on Wednesday following three weeks of confusion after Kevin McCarthy was ousted, many O&G organizations have already commented positively on his election.

“We extend our congratulations to Congressman Mike Johnson on being elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA). “Particularly, it is good to see someone who has witnessed firsthand the positive influence of oil and natural gas and how it benefits our economy and environment, ascend to this important position. National security is incomplete without energy security, and we hope to see Congress encourage domestic energy production.”

Staples added that Texans consider Louisiana a friend and close ally on a variety of issues and that the state looks forward to Johnson’s leadership for the House and the nation.

In a press release following the election Johson said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House.” He continued, thanking his colleagues, friends, staff and family for their unmatched support throughout the process.

Weighing in on the election in an email sent to its followers, the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) said: “A great win for our state and the USA! We would like to congratulate one of our very own, Mike Johnson, for being named the newest Speaker of the House. Representative Johnson has not only been a friend to ABC but a champion for the merit shop construction industry and free enterprise."

Also commenting on the election was Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Jeff Eshelman who said “IPAA congratulates Congressman Johnson on his election to Speaker of the House. As a representative from Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, Rep. Johnson knows the importance of both Haynesville shale and Gulf of Mexico production to America’s energy future.”

Eshelman added that IPAA looks forward to working with Speaker Johnson and his team on the issues that impact independent oil and natural gas producers across the country.

Fossil fuel advocates are hopeful that Johnson’s industry roots will be a good sign, with one group even hailing him as an "American Energy Champion."

Finalizing his statements after being elected, Johson said the urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance legislative priorities and demonstrate good governance.

“We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration and support our allies abroad,” Johnson said. “And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work."