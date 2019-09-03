API: Industry leadership combined with smart regulations will drive methane emissions reductions

American Energy

The American Petroleum Institute issued the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) release of draft revisions to its New Source Performance Standards for the oil and gas sector.

“The oil and natural gas industry is laser-focused on cutting methane emissions through industry initiatives, smart regulations, new technologies, and best practices,” said API’s Vice President of Upstream and Industry Operations Erik Milito. “We welcome smart regulations that protect public health and the environment, and provide the flexibility to develop and deliver affordable and reliable American energy.

“We support EPA’s efforts to adhere to its statutory obligations under the Clean Air Act. Under this proposal, the oil and natural gas sector will continue to be effectively regulated. The regulation of volatile organic compounds drives down methane emissions and allows for innovation and technological advancements that help environmental performance and strengthen industry’s actions to reduce emissions.”

By 2023, nearly 90% of all U.S. natural gas and oil production will be regulated under EPA’s New Source Performance Standard, jumping to 98% by 2033.

U.S. methane emissions are down even as Americans produce more affordable, reliable, and cleaner natural gas. In the Permian Basin, production surged 100 percent from 2011 to 2017, but methane emissions relative to production fell nearly 40 percent. Industry initiatives, including efforts like The Environmental Partnership, underscore the industry’s commitment to leveraging new technologies and innovative practices that reduce emissions and establish clear pathways for continuous environmental improvement.

