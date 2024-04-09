AFPM: U.S. Senators have the power to stop EPA’s car ban

The United States Senate has the power to stop President Biden’s unlawful EPA policy banning most new gas cars, but it’s going to take Democrats and Republicans to protect consumer freedoms.

The time for industry members and supporters to contact their Senators is NOW because the first of two votes to block and overturn EPA’s regulation is coming in a matter of weeks.

Here’s what you need to know about EPA’s policy that will functionally ban most new gas cars and trucks:

In March, EPA finalized tailpipe emissions standards for passenger vehicles that none of today’s gas, diesel or traditional hybrid cars and trucks can meet by themselves. The regulation is designed to force electric vehicle adoption and eliminate sales of most new internal combustion engine vehicles in just a few short years, regardless of consumer demand (read more about the regulation here).

And here’s what the Senate can do about it:

Overturn the regulation. The Congressional Review Act empowers members of the United States Senate and House of Representative to overturn federal regulations within sixty legislative days after a final regulation is published. The Senate can use its CRA authority to undo this EPA regulation and some Senators have already pledged to do just that.

Deny EPA the funding to impose its ban. Congress controls the government purse strings, so the Senate can vote to block any EPA funding that would be used to implement and enforce the agency's de facto ban. A bill has already been introduced in the Senate to cut off EPA funding specific to this regulation.

Please send a message to your Senators, urging them to stop EPA’s gas car ban. As always, be respectful and make a point to stress what’s at stake for you if the Senate allows EPA’s ban to stand.