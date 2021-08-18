AFPM responds to Canadian government’s designation of plastics as “toxic"

The Canadian government listed plastics and plastic manufactured items on Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), effectively designating these items as toxic.

In response, AFPM released the following statement from Rob Benedict, vice president of Petrochemicals and Midstream:

"This decision by the Canadian government to designate plastic manufactured items as “toxic” is unwarranted and not based in science. This designation will create confusion among consumers and ignores the vital role that plastics and petrochemical products play in enhancing human health and quality of life for populations around the world. Plastics and plastic manufactured items simply do not meet any accepted definition of “toxic.”

Furthermore, Canada’s waste management systems have done an excellent job of limiting plastic leakage. In fact, Canada’s own analysis concludes that only 1% of Canada's plastic waste ultimately becomes plastic pollution. Instead of placing arbitrary designations and restrictions on plastic products, we need policies that will help manufacturers scale solutions like advanced plastics recycling while allowing them to continue sustainably supplying the feedstocks and plastics the world needs.”