AFPM applauds Bipartisan CARS Act to halt EPA's de facto gas vehicle ban

AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement applauding the bipartisan passage of the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act (CARS Act), H.R. 4468, from the House of Representatives:

“AFPM applauds the Democrats and Republicans who today took a stand for their constituents, consumer choice and U.S. energy security by voting yes on the CARS Act. We especially thank Representatives Tim Walberg and Andrew Clyde for their leadership in sponsoring this legislation, which would stop EPA’s de facto ban on new gasoline, diesel, flex fuel and hybrid vehicles—cars and trucks that are affordable, increasingly efficient and run on American-made, American grown fuels. The CARS Act would ensure individuals and families, not the government, get to decide which vehicles best meet their needs and budgets.

“Sixty percent of Americans oppose EPA’s de facto ban. Forcing electric vehicle adoption and effectively banning entire vehicle powertrains and fuels based on just one category of emissions—which is essentially EPA’s tailpipe proposal—is illogical environmental policy, horrible for consumers and detrimental to our national interests. It would trade our hard-won energy security for dependence on China. Each of these points make the CARS Act all the more important.”