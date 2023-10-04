Westinghouse to supply advanced BWR nuclear fuel to large U.S. utility

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a contract to deliver advanced fuel to one of the largest Boiling Water Reactor utilities in the U.S. This milestone marks the re-entry of Westinghouse into America’s BWR fuel market for the first time since 2016.

The TRITON11® fuel assembly is Westinghouse’s optimized BWR fuel design which offers fuel cycle economic and performance benefits. Westinghouse previously delivered the Optima2 fuel design to American utilities. This contract renews and builds on the previous BWR fuel and engineering services partnership between the companies.

“We are very pleased to strengthen further our long-standing partnership with U.S. utilities and to bring back the most advanced BWR fuel to America’s reactors,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. “We are confident this milestone will leverage the successful performance we have had with our European customers in the BWR market so far.”

Westinghouse will establish TRITON11 manufacturing capabilities at the Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility in South Carolina for future deliveries in the U.S.

Westinghouse is a supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR, and VVER. Through its fuel fabrication facilities in the U.S., Sweden, and the U.K., it focuses on delivering fuel technologies to meet customers’ needs for lower fuel-cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products.