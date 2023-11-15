TotalEnergies Texas FCC work to continue to late November

(Reuters) A planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at TotalEnergies’ 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery is expected to continue into late November, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 76,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker-2 was shut on Aug. 23 for a planned overhaul.

"We do not comment on our operations at the Port Arthur platform," said TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre on Tuesday.

FCCs use a fine powder catalyst to convert gas oil into gasoline.

