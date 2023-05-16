New analysis: Louisiana’s abundant natural gas and oil resources provide over $54 billion in economic, trade & job benefits

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) and American Petroleum Institute (API) released new analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in Louisiana ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain.

The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), showed that the industry supported more than 346,000 jobs and contributed over $54 billion toward the state’s economy in 2021.

“It is clear the energy industry is critical to Louisiana’s economy, creating jobs, boosting the economy and raising the quality of life for residents across the state. Our state’s economic future depends on a strong, robust oil and natural gas industry and the safe, responsible delivery of energy resources for all,” said Tommy Faucheux, LMOGA President.

“Natural gas and oil delivers growing economic contributions to America that were nearly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year. From Louisiana to California, America’s natural gas and oil workforce is the backbone of communities, supporting nearly 11 million careers throughout the energy supply chain,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “America’s economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production and this analysis serves as a reminder that we need policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development.”

The PwC report is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level. The findings highlight the importance of policies that promote energy development, including meaningful action on permitting reform and the issuance of a final five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing.

According to the findings, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:

Supported 346,710 total jobs (91,720 direct and 254,990 indirect) or 13.1 percent of Louisiana’s total employment.

Generated an additional 2.8 jobs elsewhere in Louisiana’s economy for each direct job in the state’s natural gas and oil industry.

Provided $25.8 billion in labor income ($10.7 billion direct and $15.0 billion indirect) to Louisiana, 16.7 percent of the state’s total.

Contributed $54.3 billion to Louisiana’s total gross domestic product ($29.2 billion direct and $25.1 billion indirect), 21.0 percent of the state’s total.

In 2021, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2021, the natural gas and oil industry: