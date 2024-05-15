Linde expands capacity in U.S. Gulf Coast to meet increased demand for industrial gases

Linde announced it has doubled the merchant liquid production capacity of its air separation facility in La Porte, Texas.

This expansion of Linde’s production capacity will enable the company to meet growing demand for industrial gases in the U.S. Gulf Coast across an array of end markets. The facility also supplies Linde’s Gulf Coast nitrogen and oxygen pipeline system which extends from the Houston ship channel south to Freeport, Texas.

“Demand for industrial gases has continued to grow across the Gulf Coast,” said Amer Akhras, Vice President South Region, Linde. “This investment augments Linde’s already robust industrial gases infrastructure in one of the largest economies in the U.S., deepening our network density and enhancing efficiency and reliability. The safe execution of this project on schedule is a testament to our world-class engineering and operations capabilities.”

Linde’s extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure comprises a network of more than 30 air separation and hydrogen production facilities, liquid storage facilities, and an underground high purity hydrogen storage cavern. This network is connected by over 1,000 kilometers of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen pipelines and ensures reliable supply of industrial gases to thousands of Linde’s customers across the region.