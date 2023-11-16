CITGO awards over $1.5 million for environmental stewardship and STEM education programs

Through its long-standing tradition of corporate citizenship, CITGO Petroleum Corporation recently awarded 43 grants totaling more than $1.6 million to fund projects within two signature programs: CITGO Caring for our Coast and STEM Talent Pipeline.
The CITGO Caring for our Coast program helps protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts, while the STEM Talent Pipeline program aims to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.
"We have a long, strong history with these two programs in our operational areas with our grantees continuing to make a positive impact year after year," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Supporting these grantees and specific projects is a way for us to engage in important community initiatives while building meaningful relationships. On behalf of everyone at CITGO, congratulations to each of our 2023 grantees!"
2023 Caring for our Coast Grantees:
- Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program
- Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana
- Friends of Padre, Inc.
- Galveston Bay Foundation
- Gulf of Mexico Alliance
- Houston Audubon
- Houston Parks Board
- National Recreation and Park Association
- Restore America's Estuaries
- Tampa Bay Watch
- The Artist Boat
- The Conservation Foundation
- The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana
2023 CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline Program Grantees:
CITGO Innovation Academies, the cornerstone of the STEM Talent Pipeline program, were among the grantees. These academies give students access to STEM-based curriculum, resources, and scholarships:
- Alief Independent School District (AISD) Alief Early College High School
- AISD CITGO Innovation Academy at Olle Middle School
- Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSD)- E. K. Key Elementary
- CPSD - LeBlanc Middle School
- CPSD - Maplewood Middle School
- CPSD - Sulphur High School
- CPSD - W.W. Lewis Middle School
- Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD)-CITGO Innovation Academy at Foy H. Moody HS
- CCISD-Cunningham Middle School at South Park
- CCISD-Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary
- West Oso Independent School District (ISD)
- Lemont High School
- Lemont-Bromberek School District 113A
- Lockport Township High School District 205
Additional CITGO Community Partners include:
- Houston ISD Foundation
- University of Houston - Downtown
- SpringSpirit
- Spring Branch Education Foundation
- Girlstart
- Will County District 92
- YMCA of Greater Houston
- Houston Community College Foundation
- Lockport SD 91
- Del Mar College Foundation
- Ocean Exploration Trust
- McNeese State University Foundation
- Valley View School District 365
- Science Buddies
- FIRST in Texas
- Learning Undefeated, Inc.