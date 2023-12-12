5 transformative applications of AI in petrochemicals

The petrochemical industry plays an important role in our economies by producing a wide range of materials that fuel various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and consumer goods.

Since the 1990s, AI has become a revolutionary force within this industry, reshaping traditional processes, optimizing operations and driving innovation. From enhancing efficiency in refining processes to predictive maintenance and safety improvements, AI has proven valuable in transforming the petrochemical industry landscape.

Process optimization and efficiency

AI systems can analyze large volumes of data generated during various production processes; using AI enables real-time monitoring and optimization of complex operations. Additionally, AI can learn from historical data to identify patterns and anomalies, leading to more proactive production.

Predictive maintenance

In the petrochemical industry, equipment malfunctions can lead to significant financial losses. AI-driven predictive maintenance models leverage sensor data, historical performance data and maintenance records to forecast potential equipment failure. By identifying maintenance needs before they escalate into critical issues, companies can schedule interventions, prevent costly shutdowns and extend the lifespan of their assets.

Supply chain and inventory management

AI enables demand forecasting and inventory optimization. Petrochemical plants deal with a variety of raw materials and finished products. By analyzing market trends, historical data and external factors, AI optimizes inventory levels and ensures a consistent supply of essential materials. This simplifies streamlined logistics, reduces storage costs and improves responsiveness to market demands.

Safety enhancement

Safety is paramount in the petrochemical industry due to the hazardous nature of its operations. AI assists in real-time monitoring of operations and detecting deviations from normal conditions that might indicate safety risks. For example, AI-driven cameras can identify unauthorized personnel in restricted areas, while predictive models can forecast potential accidents based on historical data. By proactively addressing safety concerns, AI technologies contribute to a safer working environment for employees and neighboring communities.

Environmental impact mitigation

The petrochemical industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. By using AI-powered simulations and modeling tools, engineers can design more efficient and environmentally friendly processes. Additionally, AI can assist in tracking emissions, waste generation and resource utilization, aiding companies in meeting regulatory requirements and aligning with sustainability goals.

The combination of AI and the petrochemical industry represents an important partnership that’s reshaping the landscape of production, safety, sustainability and innovation. By harnessing the power of AI, petrochemical companies are not only achieving operational excellence, but also contributing to a more responsible and efficient future. As AI technologies continue to evolve, the petrochemical industry is positioned to unlock even greater potential, driving economic growth while minimizing environmental impact. Embracing AI is not just a technological choice; it’s a strategic initiative that will shape the petrochemical industry for years to come.

To further embark on this initiative, GBRIA has developed a technology committee to act as an advisory board for local industry regarding all things tech, while bringing best practices to the forefront. The committee would help develop a platform for networking, as well as provide experience sharing, to ensure that everyone can be introduced to different and relevant technologies. There is currently no entity that helps the industry navigate through the technology maze, but GBRIA could serve that role. It is envisioned that the committee would include industry, as well as relevant and invited technology providers. Jonathan Morgan, plant manager at ExxonMobil’s polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is championing the effort of this committee.

