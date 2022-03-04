Taking integrated specialty services to new heights

Founded in 2007 as a premier refractory services company, Refractory Construction Services Co. LLC (RCS) has evolved into a leading provider of integrated specialty services to the petrochemical and refining industries.

With a firm foundation in quality, safety and technology, RCS was eager to expand its integrated specialty services to the emerging rope access market. As a wholly owned subsidiary of RCS, Specialty Access Solutions LLC (SAS) was established in 2021 with a focus on extending RCS' integrated specialty services (mechanical services, specialty welding, fireproofing, inspections, insulation, I&E, and asbestos and lead abatement) via rope access. SAS is led by Mike Stafford, with operations excellence led by Armando Sandoval, and the company is focused on delivering superior project results to clients.

"SAS has assembled a management team consisting of experienced operations/ project managers and supervisors with more than 70 years of experience who all carry industry certifications," Stafford said. "We have safely and successfully executed numerous large projects at multiple chemical plants and refineries, while adhering to committed budgets and durations."

"At SAS, we operate with the understanding that a well-developed plan is crucial to successful project execution," Sandoval said. "SAS also considers immediate, efficiently coordinated responses to unplanned/emergency work to be equally important. We have an established safety culture where safe work practices are kept at the forefront of our employees' efforts."

By investing in each employee through indoctrination, "in-house" craft training and incentivizing, SAS has an established workforce that is empowered to take responsibility for themselves, their fellow workers, clients and the environment in which they work.

"For SAS, 'goal zero' is the foundation of our safety culture," Stafford explained. "It empowers all our employees to be accountable for their actions and those of their fellow team members. Our commitment to quality extends throughout our entire team. Our team carries NCCER certifications in boilermaking, pipefitting, I&E, welding and soft crafts. SAS also provides craftsmen who carry API 510/570/653/936 and NDT certifications."

Rope access creates a safe and cost-effective solution by reducing the overall manpower required for scaffolding and supporting crafts, reducing at-height exposure hours, and eliminating lost time between craft handoffs, thereby reducing the overall cost of the project.

"Building on a solid foundation of proven project methodologies, combined with a perpetual drive for excellence, SAS is committed to safely executing turnkey rope access solutions through value-driven, integrated specialty services that set the benchmark for customer expectations," Sandoval said. "We look forward to becoming your preferred rope access contractor."

For more information about Specialty Access Solutions, call Mike Stafford at (225) 335-5948 or Armando Sandoval at (713) 391-4319.