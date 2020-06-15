Sasol responds to increased demand for alcohols

As a producer and bulk supplier of a variety of specialty chemicals, Sasol has developed a new unique blend of alcohol-based chemicals to be used in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers to help address the increase in market demand for these products.

Sasol is a producer and bulk supplier of high-purity ethanol, isopropanol and n-propanol alcohols, which are solvent chemicals used in the production of sanitizers, among other key chemicals. Contrary to some reports, Sasol's pricing has remained stable for key chemical feedstock since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Sasol has experienced an increase in demand of nearly 400 percent for alcohol- based products," said Sasol President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler. "Our laboratories, production, marketing and supply chain teams are working around the clock to ensure a reliable supply of critical alcohol- based products to customers."

