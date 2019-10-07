Refractory technology proven to work for refineries

Thermbond Refractory Solutions has reinvented the way refractories are used and changed the way refractories are viewed. Breaking down previous barriers, Thermbond technologies have not only opened the door to making refractory repairs that were previously impossible, but also paved the way to cost-saving, time-saving, full-refractory replacements. Thermbond's products and process can help you optimize production, manage your risk, and get the very most out of your refractory linings and shapes.

A refining company on the Gulf Coast had repeated refractory failures in its gasfired ovens. The company was looking for a technological advantage to solve this issue, but it had some special circumstances, specifically intense thermal shock. Therefore, the refining company needed a refractory material with more elasticity than the material it was using at the time.

"We wanted to test the durability of Thermbond in our gas-fired heaters, so we performed the initial install," said a process engineer. "The burner went online a month later. We reviewed that process a year later to evaluate the performance of the material. Plus, we did an additional test in another gas-fired heater, where we did one wall. The two heaters are similar but have some different services. Before we committed to a full investment and reline, we wanted to make sure Thermbond's technology was going to work in our application.

"Thermbond's technology has been proven to work for us. From a timing perspective, Thermbond was advantageous because the material doesn't require a 24-hour curing process. This enabled us to get back on line and operate much more quickly. From a budgetary or financial perspective, the material was on time and on budget, but it's more of a long-term benefit for the company. We made an investment upfront in order to get a longer-term return."

In 1990, Thermbond primarily serviced the aluminum and metals industry. In the 29 years since, its market offerings have expanded to include loyal customers within the industries of hydrocarbon processing, power generation, waste incineration, minerals processing, steel and others. But what stands out to owners is Thermbond's customer service.

"The technical representation from Thermbond has been excellent, and the service from the local rep has been exceptional," the process engineer stated. "I attended a workshop Thermbond held at its manufacturing facility, which covered different kinds of application techniques, general knowledge of the industry, burner tile information, installation information, etc. Thermbond has the combination of the elasticity required for our application and the ability to eliminate lengthy cure times. Everyone else we spoke to in the industry requires an extended cure time with a slow ramp-up in order to use their refractory solutions.

"If I was going to rate Thermbond overall, I would give them five stars. They have been very attentive to our specific needs in our niche industry and how we do things. They do not overpromise, but they do deliver on the promises they make. I will continue to use Thermbond."

Stellar Materials, incorporated in 1990, first began manufacturing Thermbond Refractory Solutions in Detroit. Now based in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, its operations encompass an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, featuring state-of-the-art robotic mixing and bagging equipment.

Whether you need expert logistics support with an unforeseen maintenance issue or the full-scale planning involved with a brand new install, Thermbond can provide or locate the resources you need quickly to ensure your application is a resounding success. Thermbond production and customer service staff are perpetually on call and available to help you through any emergency.

