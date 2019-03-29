Lyondell Houston refinery preparing to boost production

Lyondell Basell Industries is preparing to raise production at its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd)

Houston refinery after receiving a crude shipment and having sulfur hauled away on barges, said Gulf Coast market sources to Reuters.

Lyondell cut production by at least 14 percent at the Houston refinery on Monday because it could not ship out sulfur on barges while the upper Houston Ship Channel was closed by a chemical spill, the sources said.

The crude shipment to the refinery was received in Texas City, Texas, at the south end of ship channel, which is unaffected by the spill. The crude will be sent by pipeline to the refinery, the sources said. Sulfur has been hauled away on barges on Wednesday.

The company was awaiting another crude shipment before boosting production, the sources said.

