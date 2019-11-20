Honeywell technology selected for propane dehydrogenation plant

Refinery 21

Honeywell announced that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will use Honeywell UOP’s C 3 Oleflex™ technology in its second propane dehydrogenation plant, called “PDH 2.” Located near Mont Belvieu, Texas, PDH 2 will produce 750,000 metric tons per year of polymer-grade propylene as part of Enterprise’s expansion of propylene manufacturing capacity.

Honeywell UOP, a leading provider of technology, services and equipment for the oil and gas industry, will provide licensing for the Oleflex technology, in addition to engineering, catalysts, adsorbents, services, and equipment for the plant. Enterprise has operated a UOP C 4 Oleflex unit, which converts isobutane to isobutylene, since 1993 and currently is building a second C 4 Oleflex unit at Mont Belvieu.

Globally, most new dehydrogenation projects since 2011 have been based on UOP technology, including projects for propane (C 3 ), isobutane (iC 4 ) and mixed C 3 / iC 4 service. Global production capacity of propylene from Oleflex technology currently stands at approximately 7.8 million metric tons per year.

“Due to the demonstrated economics and reliability of the Oleflex process, Enterprise determined this technology provides the best option to expand its propylene production capacity,” said Bryan Glover, vice president and general manager, Honeywell UOP’s Petrochemicals and Refining Technologies business. “It will help Enterprise take advantage of low-cost propane and meet the rising demand for on-purpose propylene.”

The new propane dehydrogenation unit will have capacity to produce up to 1.65 billion pounds per year of polymer grade propylene. The unit is scheduled to begin service in the first half of 2023.