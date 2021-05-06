Fiber-reinforced polymers have many industrial applications

Since 1957, Penhall Company has been at the forefront of innovation. Along the way, the company has developed safe and efficient concrete, construction, demolition and concrete technology services. Its commitment to safety and innovation makes Penhall the go-to concrete technology service provider.

Penhall Technologies, a division of Penhall Company, has dedicated team members nationwide who are certified in the application of fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs), an advanced composite material combining durable epoxy with high-strength fiber. FRPs are versatile and used in several industries with a range of applications. Among their strengths are their high tensile rating; ability to withstand freezing and high temperatures; blast and corrosion resistance; and, depending upon use, rigidity or flexibility. Penhall uses FRPs to structurally reinforce slabs, openings, beams, walls, columns, silos, piles and pier caps that can often be done without interfering with or taking a process offline.

More recently, Penhall's FRP structural reinforcement solutions have garnered interest from various manufacturing facilities, including wastewater treatment, refining, chemical, manufacturing, and pulp and paper - and for good reason. FRPs are ideal for use on tabletop structures, stacks, piping, equipment pads, tanks, vessels and pipelines.

"The FRP composite system is a great solution for strengthening industrial structures because of its high strength-to-weight ratio and ease of installation," said Dave Myslenski, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Penhall Company. "It can be installed with minimal impact to the operations of the structure and is easily installed around existing equipment and instrumentation."

Additionally, Penhall Technologies provides engineering expertise for mitigating blast damage by delivering ductility at an additional thickness of only a fraction of an inch. These blast mitigation systems can be utilized for control rooms, storage and process vessels, walls, beams and other structures.

The suite of fabrics, epoxies, finish coats, fire protection systems, corrosion mitigation products and concrete repair systems allows Penhall's designers to use FRP systems for a variety of load and exposure conditions. This provides the end user ample flexibility to use FRPs cost-effectively, efficiently, and outside of shutdown or turnaround periods.

FRP composites can be tailored to provide high strength and offer improved fatigue endurance over competing materials. When wrapped over structures made from aluminum alloys, brass, copper, titanium, carbon steel or stainless steel, FRPs prevent corrosion and can provide leak repairs, ultimately leading to less maintenance and/or replacement.

Penhall Company has worked with leading oil and gas companies outfitting pipes, drilling structures and components with FRP composites. The Penhall Technologies team works closely with industry experts to provide turnkey design, manufacturing and procurement of FRP at the exact specifications required for the project.

With branches throughout North America, Penhall offers expert concrete solutions and advanced composite reinforcement services.

"We are ready to meet the challenge of your next project," Myslenski said.

For more information, visit www.penhall.com or call (800) PENHALL [736-4255].