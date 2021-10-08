Economic Alliance Houston Port Region announces the GCIF 2021 Industry Icon Award winner

The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region announced the 2021 Gulf Coast Industry Forum (GCIF) Industry Icon Award winner at the recent GCIF Industry Forum held at the Pasadena Convention Center.

"James Griffin, senior vice president of Petrochemicals, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College, has displayed a lifelong commitment to excellence in industry and now secures its future through training the next generation of workforce," the organization said through LinkedIn. "James is an outstanding member of this driving economic industry, one who has shown vision, leadership and a true heart for the petrochemical industry."

The GCIF Industry Icon Award nomination criteria states that it is based on vision, leadership and a true heart for the petrochemical industry. "Members of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region are encouraged to nominate individuals who stand out as exceptional leaders and who strive to make this industry globally competitive and significant while working at the local level with communities to enhance quality of life."

"With a mission of growing the regional economy over the past 36 years, the Economic Alliance has met our charge through economic development supporting the petrochemical, transportation and logistics industries," the organization states on its website. "The Gulf Coast has seen unprecedented growth over the last eleven years and is now the global epicenter of the petrochemical industry."

Griffin began his career as an associate engineer with The BF Goodrich Chemical Company. He has held positions in plant operations, corporate leadership and R&D. Prior to joining San Jacinto College, Griffin was a vice president of manufacturing for Mitsubishi Chemical.

Griffin is a past board chair of The East Harris County Manufacturing Association, an alliance of 132 refineries and petrochemical plants. He is also past board chairman of The Economic Alliance Port Region, an organization representing 12 cities, the Port of Houston Authority, Harris County, and 250 private industry members.

"We would like to thank James for being a big part of what we do here at Economic Alliance Houston Port Region!" said Chad Burke, president and CEO of The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.