Company to build world-scale cumene plant

INEOS Phenol is slated to build a world-scale cumene unit in Marl Germany, to be completed in 2021.

The new unit will use existing pipeline connections between INEOS’ phenol and acetone production site in Gladbeck, the Evonik Chemiepark in Marl and the BP refinery and cracker complex in Gelsenkirchen to produce 750,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr) of cumene. Its location will optimize the efficiency of the plant by integrating raw materials from the refinery and cracker complex. The site also benefits from the Marl harbor waterway connection.

Construction of the plant will support customers ambitions and secure the supply of raw material to the INEOS phenol and acetone plants located in Gladbeck and Antwerp for decades to come.

INEOS Phenol is the world’s largest producer of phenol and acetone and the largest consumer of cumene, which is an essential raw material. This investment reinforces its commitment to customers across its world markets.

“We are very pleased to be making this important feedstock investment in our European business. It shows a clear commitment by INEOS to its business, customers and suppliers. Our customers should be confident that we are investing in our business to meet their long-term business needs.” said Hans Casier, CEO of INEOS Phenol.

“It is a great pleasure that the Chemiepark Marl will host this world-scale, state-of-the-art facility. The plant is of utmost importance for the Verbund structure of the entire chemical cluster of the northern Ruhr Area,” said Jörg Harren, site Manager Chemiepark Marl from Evonik.