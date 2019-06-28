INEOS considers $803MM expansion of its La Porte complex

Image courtesy of INEOS The INEOS petrochemical complex in La Porte, TX.

INEOS is reportedly considering an $803 million expansion of its La Porte petrochemical plant, the Houston Chronicle reported. The company applied for state tax incentive with the Texas Comptroller’s office for a proposed ethylbenzene /styrene monomer (EB/ SM) at its La Porte complex.

According to its application for tax incentives, the proposed project could create 1,500 construction jobs and 25 permanent jobs in the La Porte – Deer Park area.

A final investment hasn’t been committed but the project is in the preliminary stage, the documents said. Work could begin in the first quarter of 2021 with the unit coming online in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company said it could start hiring for permanent positions in December 2023. The minimum salary at the plant would be about $66,000 annually, the Houston Chronical reported.

Construction workers' average salary would be about $50,000.