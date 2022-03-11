2021 Adult Welding Competition crowns winners

CEM Marketing and Events recently hosted its inaugural Adult Welding Competition on Dec. 4, 2021, in Deer Park, Texas. Over 50 welders traveled from across the country to compete in three different categories: Executive, Pipeline and Plant.

The winners each received a cash prize of $5,000, a custom trophy made by Gulf Coast Steel, custom hoods from Outlaw Leather, as well as an umbrella and carbon-fiber hood from Pipeliner's Cloud.

While only two welders walked away with the cold, hard cash, all competitors left the competition with new welding tools, courtesy of the event's sponsors.

In addition to the individual competitions, there were also demonstrations by Key Plant, Lincoln, Miller and K-Tig. In addition, CEM had multiple vendors offering the latest in welding apparel, instruments and equipment.

CEM created the competition to give welders the opportunity to compete at the highest level against their peers, have a chance to see the latest technologies on the market and, most importantly, to network with fellow welders at other organizations in the industry.

Reflecting on the night, CEM Founder and Owner CaLae McDermott said, "This competition was created by welders, for welders. We wanted to give industry the opportunity to celebrate, learn from and inspire each other. My favorite part of the night was seeing how many welders brought their kids, significant others and other family members. For some, this was the first time they've had the opportunity to see what their loved one really does at work every day."

Proceeds from the event went to the Texas High School Welding Series, a competition in which Texas high school welding teams compete against each other in underwater welding, written exams and team competitions.

The judges and proctors for the competition were carefully chosen from key companies and industry leaders in order to give the welders exposure to different employers, as well as to have one-on-one time with industry greats in the hopes that the experience will inspire the next generation of industry icons.

"We hope we made the welding industry proud with the competition," McDermott said. "Our goal is to get bigger and better with each year. We look forward to hosting again in 2022 and seeing what the best welders in the nation have to offer."

Scott Witkowski, vice president for Republic Testing Laboratories LLC, offered praise for the competition and the night's events: "I was pleased to be a part of the CEM Adult Welding Competition. Being in the industry we serve, it is important that we have quality events like the CEM Adult Welding Competition that give the people who need welders of this caliber a place to come see them and where the welders can show off their talents.

"There were many great things that we were able to see and do at this event, from networking with new people in the business to the many vendors that had a booth set up, seeing new welding technology, and being able to visit with the top-notch judges that attended the event to share their knowledge," he said. "We definitely look forward to the event in 2022."

Competition Judges:

Jason Vanderlinden, Fluor

Joseph Gerik, Local 211 Union

Jimmy Upchurch, JVIC

Calvin Pepper, Retired, American Welding Society subject matter expert

Robert Moseley, Turn2

Matthew Barson, ExxonMobil Pipeline

Eric Carlson, Enterprise Products

Matt Richard, One Star Flag Industries LLC

Competition Proctors:

Colton Shepherd, Dynamic Laboratories

Judson Kerley, Local 211 Union

Christopher Goocher, Tier 1 Integrity

Kevin Bickerstaff, Local 211 Union

Merced Arroyo, Mainliners Welding Academy

Scott Raabe, Precision Welding Academy

Committee Members:

Mike Miller, Aecon-Wachs

Scott Witkowski, Republic Testing Laboratories LLC

Juvenal Calvo, TIPTIG USA

Ben Ewing, Gulf Coast Steel

Kenneth Waybright, Local 211

Kevin Bickerstaff, Local 211

For more information about the Adult Welding Competition and any of CEM's industry events, visit www.cemmarketingandevents.com, or contact CaLae McDermott at (979) 676-1075 or email calae@cemconferences.com.