Vogtle Unit 4 enters commercial operation

Georgia Power declared that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the State of Georgia.

The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide reliable, emissions-free energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years. Vogtle Unit 3 entered commercial operation on July 31, 2023.

With all four units now in operation, Plant Vogtle is the largest generator of clean energy in the nation, expected to produce more than 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear on behalf of the co-owners including Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

Nuclear energy is the only zero-emission baseload energy source available today – offering high reliability and efficient operations around the clock – and, for 2023, provided more than 25% of Georgia Power's generation, including Plant Vogtle and Plant Hatch in Baxley, Georgia.

The construction of Vogtle 3 & 4 was originally approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) as part of the continuous Integrated Resource Plan process. This regulatory process includes robust analysis and discussion of the company's plan, typically filed every three years, outlining how it will continue delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for millions of customers over a 20-year planning horizon. In addition to the Vogtle expansion, this process has helped bring thousands of megawatts of new renewable energy to Georgia in recent years, as well as new technologies such as battery energy storage systems.

"It's an exciting time to be a Georgian as our state continues to grow and thrive, with new demand for more clean energy each year. The new Vogtle units are a key piece of our strategy to meet the energy needs of our customers not only tomorrow, but 20 years from now," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "As we mark the completion of the Vogtle 3 & 4 expansion, we're grateful for the leadership and foresight of the Georgia PSC, as well as the steadfast dedication from all of the project's co-owners. I'm also so proud of the teams who have worked tirelessly to deliver the first newly constructed nuclear units in the U.S. in more than 30 years – representing a long-term investment that will benefit our customers and the state of Georgia for decades to come."

In addition to providing a new source of clean, reliable energy for Georgia, the construction of the new units at Plant Vogtle has provided billions of dollars of positive economic impact for Georgia and local communities. In addition to the 800 permanent jobs created by the new units, the site employed more than 9,000 onsite jobs at the peak of construction including engineers, welders, electricians, pipefitters, plumbers and many more.

"The completion of the expansion of the Vogtle nuclear generation plant to include Unit 3 and now Unit 4 is a hallmark achievement for Southern Company, the state of Georgia and the entire United States," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "Working with our partners across government, industry, labor and beyond, we have added new nuclear generation to the diverse energy resources that enhance the reliability, resiliency and affordability of our system as we work to achieve our goal to be net zero by 2050. These new Vogtle units not only will support the economy within our communities now and in the future, they demonstrate our global nuclear leadership."