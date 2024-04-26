Electricity generation from units that primarily consume natural gas in the U.S. Lower 48 states has increased for all hours of the day since 2021, according to data reported on Form EIA-930, Hourly and Daily Balancing Authority Operations Report.

Increased electricity generation from natural gas was due mostly to coal retirements, increases in natural gas-fired electricity generating capacity, and low natural gas prices in 2023.

Off-peak natural gas-fired generation rose about 22% between 2021 and 2023, according to EIA data, displacing coal-fired units as an overnight source of electricity.

× Expand U.S. natural gas-fired electricity generation consistently increased in 2022 and 2023

Balancing authorities, the organizations responsible for maintaining the U.S. electric grid, report the volume of electricity from electric generators by primary fuel source on Form EIA-930. Balancing authorities may not know actual fuel consumption. The EIA collects actual fuel consumption for electricity generation on other EIA surveys and reports this data in the Electric Power Monthly, with a longer data lag and by month.