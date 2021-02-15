Some areas experience outages as Texas power grid enters third emergency alert stage

Texas power grid managers have declared an emergency after record-breaking energy use strained utilities beyond capacity thanks to the winter weather event.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) declared an "energy emergency alert three" also called an EEA 3 early Monday, as the third of three alert phases. In the first phase, the state looks to get electricity from other grids. The second stage shuts down large industrial users who've agreed to cut power in an emergency. The third phase is rotating outages, according to KTRK.