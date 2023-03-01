Petrochemical microgrid designs create energy resiliency

Petrochemical companies have long established their own microgrids within manufacturing facilities.

Large downstream facilities have not relied solely on the grid because they produce their own electricity. Many facilities have used their own finished products to produce energy necessary to create and control their process. Power Storage Solutions provides alternatives to better utilize your current energy production or modernize that production to reduce consumption of profitable production at the facility.

The fundamental concept of a "microgrid" can be summed up as an integrated energy system consisting of distributed energy resources and multiple electrical loads operating as a single, autonomous grid, either in parallel to or "islanded" from the existing utility power grid. In the most common configuration, distributed energy resources are tied together on their own feeder, which is then linked to the grid at a single point of common coupling. Microgrids can be viewed as the building blocks of the smart grid, or as an alternative path to the much-hyped smart "Super Grid."

Perhaps the most compelling feature of a microgrid is the ability to separate and isolate itself from the utility's distribution system during brownouts or blackouts. Under today's grid protocols, all distributed generation, whether renewable or fossil-fueled, must shut down during power outages. This exasperates microgrid advocates, who argue that this is precisely when these on-site sources could offer the greatest value to both generation owners and society. Such sources could provide power services when the larger grid system has failed consumers and owners of distributed energy generation systems.

The prospect of local control of one's energy services is threatening to politically powerful incumbent electricity utilities, privately or publicly owned. These utilities have helped stall widespread growth of microgrids across the U.S., however, new inverter technologies may be assuaging utility opposition to microgrids due to fears about unintentional islanding, which is a traditional safety concern.

Petrochemical microgrids provide an alternative to utilizing current excess energy production and pursue net zero goals, while adding on-demand redundancy. Power Storage Solutions assists petrochemical companies in achieving their goals of safety and redundancy, increased energy efficiency and resiliency with a proper ROI.

Power Storage Solutions is prepared to help petrochemical companies create small to medium-scale, local energy systems that can replace or supplement current energy production. Petrochemical companies have excess production necessary for peak energy demand. Power Storage Solutions provides energy storage solutions to replace aging generation without any large infrastructure or continued high maintenance cost through:

Proven SCiB lithium technology, which provides excellent energy storage solutions for the petrochemical industry by using only lithium chemistry with a zero-flammability rating and gives the petrochemical industry access to long- and short-term energy storage.

Integrated distributed energy sources: Energy production can be provided in various forms in a chemical plant. Microgrids, along microgrid controls, allow petrochemical microgrids to successfully integrate solar, heat transfer, battery, traditional utility and local generation.

Power studies and solutions provided to improve energy preservation, support net-zero goals and reduce emissions. Experts will help with initial design, development and implementation.

Monitored power usage and managed power production to maximize energy savings, emissions and redundancy. Petrochemical microgrid solutions put you in control of your power.

Nanogrids of 5kW to 30kW can be used to provide local redundancy for critical energy demand and remove non-critical demand energy consumption, reducing overall energy demand.

Power Storage Solutions has provided over 20 SCiB energy storage systems to petrochemical downstream plants. The team of experts can design solutions to meet your future energy consumption goals while meeting your company's green initiatives and ROI.

