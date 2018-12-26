McDermott announces first fire at Calpine's York 2 Energy Center combined-cycle power station

McDermott International, Inc. announced today that it successfully achieved first fire of units 5 and 6 and steam blows at Calpine's York 2 Energy Center, a combined-cycle gas power station in Peach Bottom Township, Pennsylvania.

First fire and steam blows are critical milestones for the power plant as it validates the operability of the new facility. As a result of this milestone, units 5 and 6 are generating power for one of America's largest generators of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources.

"As we mark this project milestone, we are one step closer to delivering a world-class power project for Calpine," said Richard Heo, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "This combined-cycle project is an excellent example of McDermott's experience and comprehensive capabilities in providing vertically-integrated solutions for leading power companies in the U.S."

The York 2 Energy Center project is an 828-megawatt, dual-fueled, combined-cycle gas turbine power station owned by Calpine Mid-Merit, LLC, an affiliate of Calpine Corp. McDermott was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract in 2014.

The start-up team will continue with commissioning activities and expects to achieve substantial completion in Q1 2019, as previously announced.