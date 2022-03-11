Louisiana, AEP to develop $100MM transmission control center

Gov. John Bel Edwards and American Electric Power (AEP), which manages the nation's largest electricity transmission system, will invest $100 million to develop a new Transmission Control Center (STCC) in Shreveport, Louisiana.

AEP will develop the 77,000-squarefoot facility on 30 acres in Shreveport. The STCC will control the operations of AEP's transmission system in the Southwest Power Pool regional power grid and work in collaboration with the AEP Transmission Control Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, to control the operations of AEP's transmission system in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas power grid.

The project will create 20 direct new jobs with average salaries of $115,000 and retain 20 jobs already in place. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 63 indirect jobs, for more than 80 new jobs in the Northwest region of the state.

For more information, visit www.gov.louisiana.gov or call (225) 342-7015.