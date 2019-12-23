GlobalData: North America energy storage tenders activity slumps 45% in Q3 2019

There were 23 energy storage tenders announced in the North America region in Q3 2019, marking a drop of 45% over the last 12-month average of 42, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

Generation Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q3 2019 with 68 tenders and a 35.8% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 65 tenders and a 34.2% share and Energy Storage with 23 tenders and a 12.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 17 tenders and a 73.9% share Power Purchase Agreement: five tenders and a 21.7% share Project Implementation: one tender and a 4.3% share.

Solar is top technology for North America energy storage tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at energy storage tenders by the type of technology in the North America region, solar accounted for six tenders with a 27.3% share, followed by wind with four tenders and an 18.2% share and biopower with three tenders and a 13.6% share.