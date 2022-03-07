Generate net-zero electricity using your oilfield

GTherm Inc., a Houston-based industry leader in the development of the patented game-changing system, unveiled its GTherm Comprehensive Energy System (GTSystem) as a solution to Texas' electric reliability issues, as outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott through an industry mandate.

As a result of the implementation of the GTSystem, which uses both carbon capture and carbon sequestration, net-zero power can be achieved. A patented modular implementation of the technology is used to generate power that achieves a "five nines" reliability (99.999 percent). This nonstop system minimizes the risk of generation failures caused by a polar vortex or other unpredictable events. Electricity consumers in Texas can achieve reliable electric generation.

The GTSystem generates clean baseload electricity by implementing the electric generation on an oil and gas reservoir and sequestering CO2 from power generation into the oil reservoir as oil and gas are extracted, contributing to its enhanced oil recovery capability. There is no flaring of gas (the gas is used for power generation), and the oil extraction does not utilize fracking. Low-cost hydrocarbons are used as the fuel for power generation, allowing for the production of net-zero electricity. This efficient alternative is priced competitively compared to the production of electricity from standard gas-fired fossil fuel plants.

Absorption of CO2 with simulated crop growth

The GTSystem allows for the profitable secondary use of the surface land of the reservoir. A portion of the separated CO2 and nitrogen from the generation of electricity is used to stimulate crop growth in greenhouses. Growing food through photosynthesis absorbs CO2 and produces a large quantity of oxygen (much more than planting trees), generating carbon credits. The controlled greenhouses, with stimulated growing, result in accelerated food growth and increased sales of produce with improved margins.

Implications for Texas

This innovative technology has become even more poignant, following the passage of the bipartisan CATCH Act, which increases the carbon capture credit from $50 to $85 and the carbon sequestration credits per metric ton of CO2. By using this technology, within the framework of the CATCH Act and the sequestration, GTherm can use these additional benefits to create low prices for Texas consumers.

Combining teams and technology

Sanguine Industrial Services recently sold certain divisions to GTherm and now operates under the GTherm brand.

"The combination of GTherm and Sanguine will deliver game-changing technology with motivated and experienced people to industry segments that can differentiate themselves by delivering NetZeroNow solutions to end users," said GTherm Inc. President John M. Vandy. "We are on a mission to profitably change the world and the environment. Big ideas require great people!"

"Sanguine Industrial's executive team is thrilled to be working with a first-class team and become a member of the GTherm family. We are excited to be involved in such an integral fashion as GTherm introduces its ground-breaking technology in an effort to make the world a better place for generations to come," added Naseeb Nuseibeh, vice president of business development for GTherm Inc.

For more information, visit www.gtherm.net, email jvandy@gtherm.net or call (954) 304-5793.