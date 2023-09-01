Ever consider an uninterruptible power supply?

In today’s technology-driven world where businesses rely heavily on electronic systems for industrial process controls and data storage, a reliable and clean power supply is critical.

Power outages, surges and fluctuations can cause major interruptions leading to financial and product losses, equipment and environmental damages and most importantly, personal injury or death. An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) can address these concerns.

A UPS acts as a buffer and protector against unexpected power interruptions. The UPS switches seamlessly from grid power to battery power in the event of power disruption. This allows your critical systems to continue operating until power is restored, transferred to another short-term power source or the critical load is safely shut down. This uninterrupted power flow ensures continuous power during these major events, protecting the infrastructure.

A properly designed, sized, installed and maintained UPS can do more than just provide battery power during a power outage. There are eight common occurrences during a full power outage including power failure, sag or surge, under and over voltage, electrical line noise, frequency variation, switching transient and harmonic distortion.

Sensitive electronic equipment such as servers, network devices, monitoring equipment and industrial machinery, can be highly susceptible to power surges, spikes and voltage fluctuations. These electrical anomalies have provided intermittent alarms or incorrect readings on sensitive monitoring equipment. They can cause costly, unnecessary shutdowns, switches and maintenance. Continued use of dirty power will shorten the lifespan of equipment or cause irreparable damage. UPS systems regulate the voltage and provide clean stable power, acting as a surge protector by shielding devices from harmful electrical disturbances. By preventing damage to expensive equipment, UPS units save businesses from costly repairs and expenses.

Data loss can be catastrophic for businesses. Power interruptions during critical operations, such as database transactions or file transfers, can corrupt data and lead to significant disruptions. UPS systems offer reliable power backup during such instances, allowing sufficient time for data to be saved, servers to shut down correctly or backup systems to take over seamlessly. UPS units often include features like surge protection and voltage regulation, reducing the risk of data loss due to electrical disturbances.

Every minute of unexpected downtime can result in missed opportunities, delayed deliveries and dissatisfied customers. UPS systems minimize downtime by bridging the gap between power failures and alternate power sources, ensuring continuous operations and uninterrupted workflow. By safeguarding against power-related interruptions, businesses can maintain productivity levels, meet deadlines and provide reliable services to customers.

For a system that runs 24/7, following manufacturers’ specifications for component replacement is critical but it’s especially important during an unplanned event or emergency.

