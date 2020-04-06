Entergy Louisiana nears completion of its Lake Charles power station

McDermott has successfully achieved substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana’s St. Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Montz, Louisiana.

McDermott International, Inc. today announced it successfully achieved substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana, LLC's Lake Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This milestone means the plant has now been turned over to the owner and can begin commercial operations.

"Congratulations to the project team whose commitment to execution excellence has allowed us to deliver the Lake Charles Power Station more than a month ahead of schedule," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "I also applaud the team's focus on safety—they reached substantial completion with 3.9 million safe work hours without a lost-time incident."

The Lake Charles Power Station project is a 994-megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power plant that is expected to be one of the cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel-fired plants developed by Entergy Louisiana. It will produce power sufficient for approximately 675,000 Louisiana homes.