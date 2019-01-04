News Update: Power Generation/Energy

All four Vogtle co-owners vote to move forward with construction

All four Vogtle 3 and 4 project co-owners (Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities) have voted to continue construction of the two new nuclear units near Waynesboro, Georgia. The new units are the first to be built in the U.S. in over 30 years and the only new nuclear units currently under construction in America. Expected on line in November 2021 (Unit 3) and November 2022 (Unit 4), the new units are expected to generate enough emission- free electricity to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses.

Vogtle 3 and 4 constitute the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state, employing more than 7,000 workers from across the country, with more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating. Progress and productivity continue to improve, illustrated by multiple recent achievements such as the placement of the first steam generator and both accumulators inside the Unit 4 containment vessel.

National Coal Council approves report for U.S. Energy Secretary

Calling abundant, affordable and diverse domestic energy the underpinning of economic prosperity, the National Coal Council (NCC) has approved a new report offering four steps to optimize the existing U.S. coal fleet in the power portfolio for reliability and resilience of the electric grid: 1. Assess the value of the coal fleet, 2. Support efforts to retain continued operation of the coal fleet, 3. Reform the regulatory environment and 4. Renew investment in coal generation.

“Coal is foundational for the stability of our energy system and is part of a diverse energy portfolio that keeps America’s power supply reliable, affordable and secure,” said NCC Chair Deck Slone.

Completed at the request of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the NCC report, “Power Reset: Optimizing the Existing U.S. Coal Fleet to Ensure a Reliable and Resilient Power Grid,” examines hallmarks for maintaining U.S. power supply to minimize disruptive electricity outages and ensure the rapid restoration of power should such outages occur.

More than $5.6B tracked in Q4 Mid-Atlantic power projects

Industrial Info Resources has tracked more than $5.65 billion in planned power industry project starts and completions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. North Carolina, with $2.83 billion in planned project starts and completions, leads the region in terms of project value, followed by Virginia, with $1.98 billion.

Natural gas, coal cycled to accommodate Southwest Power Pool

Electricity generation in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a regional transmission organization (RTO) covering all or part of 14 Midwestern states, is mostly provided by coal, natural gas and wind.

In SPP, generating units in a power plant are either market-committed or self-committed. Self-committed coal resources in SPP may operate at varying generation levels throughout the day, a pattern referred to as cycling.

In this way, unlike in other regions, some coal-fired generators are operated similarly to natural gas units and are used to balance fluctuations in wind output. In other areas, natural gas-fired power plants are typically cycled throughout the day while generation from coal-fired remains relatively constant.

House passes bipartisan nuclear energy innovation bill

The House of Representatives has cleared the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act (NEICA), which creates partnerships between private sector innovators in nuclear energy and government researchers to create the next generation of clean, advanced nuclear power. The bill is the result of years of bipartisan collaboration and work to develop technologies that allow for the greater, more efficient use of nuclear energy.

NEICA directs the DOE to prioritize partnerships with private innovators to test and demonstrate advanced reactor concepts. It authorizes the creation of a National Reactor Innovation Center that brings together the technical expertise of the National Labs and DOE to enable the construction of experimental reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission would partner with DOE in this effort.

