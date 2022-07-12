Bloom Energy to build 10-MW solid oxide electrolyzer

Bloom Energy and LSB Industries Inc. have revealed plans to install a 10-megawatt (MW) solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB’s facility in Pryor, Oklahoma.

LSB’s facility in Pryor, Oklahoma. LSB’s facility in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The project is expected to generate green hydrogen that will contribute to the synthesis of approximately 13,000 metric tons of zero-carbon ammonia per year.

Bloom’s solid oxide electrolyzer is designed to unlock clean, low-cost hydrogen production at the scale needed for a net-zero economy. The company’s high-temperature electrolyzer is up to 30-40 percent more efficient than other low-temperature electrolyzers on the market.