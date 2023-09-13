Hithium has announced a new 5 MegaWatt hours (MWh) container product using the standard 20-foot container structure.

The more compact second generation (ESS 2.0), higher-capacity energy storage system will come pre-installed and ready to connect. It will be outfitted with 48 battery modules based on the manufacturer’s new 314 Ah LFP cells, each module providing 104.5 kWh capacity and designed to meet the needs of large utility scale systems.

Due to the more compact design, the 5 MWh container will provide an energy density of 117 Wh/l. That is 46% higher than the 80 Wh/l that can be seen in standard systems based on 280 Ah cells. The product will also be technically compatible with most top inverter brands’ power control systems, or bidirectional inverters.

Battery manufacturer Hithium announces first 5 MWh container

The new energy storage system, named the “HiTHIUM 8Block,” comes with the company’s mature multi-level, liquid-cooling technology, which keeps cell temperature variation below 3° Celsius. Intelligent thermal management also enables the system to optimize battery power and reduce internal energy consumption. Further safety features include multi-level fault detection systems, cell monitoring, gas and smoke detection, and automated fire extinguishing.

Hithium shared the news of the breakthrough product for the first time with key customers and industry partners at a private VIP event in the lead-up to the RE+ trade fair in Las Vegas.

Hithium Head of Global Business Mizhi Zhang said: “The way our team achieved the breakthroughs needed to bring this product to market affirms our core vision. The goal is to scale energy storage, rendering it more cost-effective. This new 5 MWh container demonstrates that we can increase capacity and reduce LCOS, to make the energy transition genuinely affordable.”

With 11 GWh of battery products shipped since the company was founded in 2019, Hithium is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of this year.