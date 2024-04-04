Ameren subsidiary selected to develop critical, multiyear grid reliability project in Northern Missouri

A subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation has been selected by the regional transmission operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), to develop a $273 million transmission project across northern Missouri.

"We are proud to have won this vital project that will give Missourians a more resilient energy grid and boost reliability for millions of people," said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation. "We plan to continue our track record of delivering cost-effective, high-value projects while incorporating robust input from our neighbors and doing everything we can to be respectful to impacted landowners."

The project will originate from a new 345-kV substation that ATXI will construct in northwest Missouri and span from DeKalb County to Marion County, opening new pathways for energy transmission to the region. The project is part of a $10 billion portfolio of projects included in Tranche 1 of MISO's Long Range Transmission Plan (LRTP).

"Ameren has been doing business in our state for more than 100 years, and having this project led by a Missouri-based utility with strong, longstanding local partners will ensure the job is done cost-effectively and collaboratively," Schukar said. "When Missouri companies build these large infrastructure projects, more dollars invested stay in our state, maintaining local jobs and boosting local suppliers and our communities."

ATXI is currently working on additional projects from MISO's Tranche 1 portfolio. The Northern Missouri Grid Transformation Program includes two projects expected to be in-service in 2028. MISO selected ATXI to develop one of these projects in October 2023, noting the sound route design and cost containment plan as key factors.