Red Oak Pipeline announces supplemental open season

Red Oak Pipeline LLC announced today that it has launched a supplemental open season seeking additional crude oil transportation commitments for service from origins in Oklahoma and Texas to Gulf Coast destinations including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas.

Red Oak Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline (Plains).

Prior to participating in the supplemental open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation. For a form of confidentiality agreement and additional information regarding the transportation service, please contact RedOakPipeline@p66.com.