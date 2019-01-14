Phillips 66 Partners, Harvest Midstream, and PBF Logistics announce Joint Development and open season for crude oil pipeline in Louisiana

Phillips 66 Partners, Harvest Midstream Company, and PBF Logistics LP have entered into an agreement to jointly develop the ACE Pipeline System. The ACE Pipeline System will provide crude oil transportation service from the market hub in St. James, Louisiana, to downstream refining destinations in Belle Chasse, Meraux, and Chalmette, Louisiana.

The pipeline system is expected to have an initial throughput capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, with the ability to expand further depending on shipper interest. The parties may elect to add a delivery destination in Clovelly, Louisiana, subject to market demand. Subject to customary and regulatory approvals, the pipeline system is expected to be placed in service in the second half of 2020.

The ACE Pipeline System will include a new-build segment to connect the St. James market center to the CAM Pipeline. Harvest Midstream will contribute its existing CAM Pipeline to the ACE Pipeline System.

An open season will commence at 12 p.m. CST on January 14, 2019, for transportation service on the ACE Pipeline System.