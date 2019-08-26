Enterprise opens season for ATEX ethane pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced the start of a binding open season to determine demand for expanded capacity on the partnership’s Appalachia-to-Texas (“ATEX”) ethane pipeline. The 1,200-mile ATEX pipeline transports ethane from the Marcellus/Utica Basin of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to Enterprise’s natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and features pipeline access to petrochemical plants along the Gulf Coast.

Subject to sufficient customer commitments during the open season, Enterprise would add up to 50,000 barrels per day of incremental capacity through a combination of pipeline looping, hydraulic improvements and modifications to existing infrastructure.

The expanded capabilities would be in service by 2022.

The open season begins at 9 a.m. CDT on August 26, 2019 and continues until 5 p.m. CDT on September 25, 2019.