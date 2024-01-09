DOE announces $32.5 million in funding to advance transportation electrification

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced the selection of 16 projects totaling $32.5 million to advance technology integration in areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

Spanning nine states and Washington, D.C., the selected projects will focus on expanding electric vehicle (EV) deployment and supporting EV charging infrastructure by reducing installation costs, educating consumers, and implementing regional deployment. The funding supports strategies detailed in the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, and the U.S. government’s whole of government approach to reaching a fully decarbonized, clean transportation future that benefits all Americans.

“DOE is committed to investing in clean energy technologies critical to decarbonizing our transportation system,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “This funding supports projects that embody our transformative approach to achieving a clean, safe, secure, and accessible mobility system that benefits Americans in every part of the country.”

Funded through DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the selected projects are expected to:

Reduce EV infrastructure soft costs across the nation;

Increase consumer familiarity with EVs and their benefits;

Demonstrate and deploy novel clean transportation solutions, including electric construction vehicles and school buses;

Provide regional clean transportation outreach, education, and training for underserved communities.

As part of the DOE’s commitment to ensuring the benefits of a clean transportation system are shared equally, this funding sought the participation of underserved communities and underrepresented groups. Applicants were required to submit a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan that described the actions taken to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment, support people from underrepresented groups in STEM, and advance equity.

