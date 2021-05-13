Hacked Colonial Pipeline back online

The Colonial Pipeline has begun to deliver fuel across the eastern seaboard once again as gas stations begin to run dry.

The largest gas pipeline in the U.S. restarted its operations late Wednesday after being knocked out for six days by a cyberattack.

With 17 states declaring a state of emergency earlier this week, fuel supply has come under strain on the east coast after motorists began panic buying gas despite pleas from U.S. authorities.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the Colonial company said in a statement. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period." Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the statement added.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm welcomed the news on Twitter. "We just got off the phone with Colonial Pipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at around 5 p.m. (21:00 UTC)," she wrote.