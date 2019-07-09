Bridger Pipeline, Liberty Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline announce supplemental open season

Bridger Pipeline LLC, together with its affiliates, Liberty Pipeline LLC, and Red Oak Pipeline LLC announced today that they have launched a supplemental open season seeking additional crude oil transportation commitments for joint service from production areas in the Rockies and Bakken to Cushing, Oklahoma and Gulf Coast destinations including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, and Houston, Texas.

Liberty Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 and Bridger Pipeline LLC. Liberty Pipeline LLC is constructing a 24-inch pipeline that will provide crude oil transportation service from Guernsey, Wyoming to Cushing, Oklahoma.

Red Oak Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline (Plains).

Prior to participating in the supplemental open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation. For a form of confidentiality agreement and additional information regarding the joint transportation service, please contact LibertyPipeline@p66.com.