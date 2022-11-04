Understanding offshore, maritime facility requirements

Anyone in building construction or facility maintenance understands that each project presents its own challenges and variables that can impact the project schedule and overall budget.

If one changes the environment of an offshore facility requiring a marine application, that person is now tasked with developing a solution that includes similar requirements to onshore construction needs — plus needing to have all the unique code compliance and regulatory certification for marine applications.

Whether undertaking a project for new construction, refurbishing existing facilities or adding portable modules to update an offshore facility, it’s important at the onset of the project to understand the specific regulations — the intent behind the regulations and how they will be applied.

Utilizing subject matter experts with experience fabricating buildings and structures for offshore use, such as Specialist Services RedGuard, will ensure the project gets off on the right foot.

For existing facilities that require refurbishment or need to add portable modules, Specialist Services RedGuard recommends setting up a site survey. Any new construction requirements should start with a project management review. This process helps develop the full scope of work, document client needs, determine accurate dimensions and deck loads and confirm utility requirements for interphase and commissioning. Information gathered, and the specific code requirements, will drive engineering, design, fabrication, certification, logistics and installation.

Industry-leading manufacturers like Specialist Services RedGuard have experience and knowledge of maritime compliance management and the certification process. Project location, facility type, environmental factors and classification will determine which specific regulations apply. Having experience with third parties and regulatory bodies that review and inspect for compliance is crucial to ensure that projects stay on schedule. Offshore projects require engineering submittals for third-party design review before fabrication. Understanding the regulations on the front end allows reduced time during engineering and design review to draw conclusions and start fabrication sooner. Once fabrication starts, specific hold points require inspection and review by third-party and marine inspectors before proceeding to the next production phase. Again, trusting an expert to manage this process can reduce time and costs.

Engineering and environmental factors specific to the vessel, platform or floating facility also impact the project. These variables include facility requirements for blast, fire, hazardous area ratings and engineering criteria for wind loads, deck loads, seismic loads, stacking configuration and design head. Specialist Services RedGuard identifies these factors upfront so that the design and final commissioning plan will account for these items.

The type of facilities or modules utilized also significantly impact the requirements for offshore projects. Like many building codes, offshore regulations are specific to the type of facility or application. Understanding the various requirements for accommodations, living quarters, galleys, workshops, industrial spaces and various technical buildings, and the differences between them, is vital to developing a code-compliant solution.

Suppliers should demonstrate adequate experience with offshore regulatory requirements. This could include critical phases of welding, fitting, machining and nondestructive examination of the structure, as well as traceability of materials, welding procedures and qualifications. This experience will ensure that the project will be delivered with a data book complete with all necessary information and certification letters to satisfy surveyors for the final installation plan.

For more information, visit Specialist Services RedGuard online, or call (855) 777-4426.